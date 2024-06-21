Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $156.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

