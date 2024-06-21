Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

TSE AAV opened at C$10.38 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.80.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advantage Energy

In other news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. In related news, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

