Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAV opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

