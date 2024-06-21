Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.87% from the company’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In related news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

