AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Stock Price Down 1.5%

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.32. 53,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 71,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AEON Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

AEON Biopharma Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that AEON Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEON Biopharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Free Report) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of AEON Biopharma worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma Company Profile

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

