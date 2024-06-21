Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) PT Lowered to $19.00

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.
Afya Stock Down 3.7 %
AFYA stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.
Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
