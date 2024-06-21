Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) PT Lowered to $19.00

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

AFYA stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Afya by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Afya by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

