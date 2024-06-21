Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 15,075 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in UGI by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,560,000 after purchasing an additional 951,405 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in UGI by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 888,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UGI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.14.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. UGI’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.