Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 31,610 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in RB Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

