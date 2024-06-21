Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 4,915 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,334,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,547,000 after acquiring an additional 857,187 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,570,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,213,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

