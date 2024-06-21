Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

View Our Latest Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average is $117.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.