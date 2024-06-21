Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 2,894 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

