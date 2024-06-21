Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 5,921 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 263.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.22.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.33, for a total transaction of $3,724,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,282.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,728 shares of company stock valued at $36,072,597 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $308.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.80 and a 200 day moving average of $240.90. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $311.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

