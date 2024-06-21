Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Frontier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $239,000. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 38,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

