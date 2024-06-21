Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

