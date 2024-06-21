Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $146,984,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,528,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8 %

MANH stock opened at $233.06 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.97 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.