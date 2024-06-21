Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,272,000 after acquiring an additional 362,859 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,652,000 after acquiring an additional 238,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,473,000 after acquiring an additional 526,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $127.78 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

