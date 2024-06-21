Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Premier by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Premier by 108.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.30.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $131,585.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,050. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

