Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.55 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Sempra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in Sempra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

