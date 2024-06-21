Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 331.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,139 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $29,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,559,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,748,000 after buying an additional 263,766 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,859,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,510 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,768,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,496,000 after buying an additional 1,123,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

