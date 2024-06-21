Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.81 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.5 %

GPC opened at $141.42 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.