Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 307.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lear by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,721,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after acquiring an additional 287,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lear by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,382,000 after acquiring an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lear by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after acquiring an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lear

Lear Stock Down 0.0 %

Lear stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.