Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 34,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

