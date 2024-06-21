Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $11.97 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $484.62 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $496.12 and its 200-day moving average is $504.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.