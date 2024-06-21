Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.97 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

