Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.