Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 508,327 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.70 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

