Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $1.40 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

