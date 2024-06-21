Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 23,211 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

