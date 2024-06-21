Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 31,179 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 318.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.85 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

