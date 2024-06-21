Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 4,240 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

NYSE:HUM opened at $357.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.29 and a 200 day moving average of $356.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

