Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.