Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mosaic alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Mosaic Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE MOS opened at $27.72 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.