Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.