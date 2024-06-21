Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 282.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $157.85 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Crocs from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.83.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

