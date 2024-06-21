Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 1,506 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

