Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 2,322 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $306.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.45. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.50.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

