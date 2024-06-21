Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 27,022 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in Range Resources by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 7,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Range Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 390,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

