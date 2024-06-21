Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 38.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $652,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $639.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $661.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.73.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

