Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 690,564 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,564 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

