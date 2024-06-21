Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $235.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.49. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COR. Citigroup increased their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.90.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

