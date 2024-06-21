Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

