Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.85 and last traded at $74.46. Approximately 10,305,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 15,489,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

