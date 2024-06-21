Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Motco bought a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alight in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alight

(Get Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

