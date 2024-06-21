Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $330.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $242.61 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.31.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 47.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

