Allurion Technologies (ALUR) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is one of 233 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allurion Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -117.30% N/A -85.06% Allurion Technologies Competitors -627.86% -133.35% -27.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allurion Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $53.47 million -$80.61 million -0.68 Allurion Technologies Competitors $1.04 billion $3.90 million -4,368.47

Risk & Volatility

Allurion Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allurion Technologies. Allurion Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allurion Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allurion Technologies Competitors 1670 4450 8636 232 2.50

Allurion Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.05%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.41%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

