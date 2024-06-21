Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ARTL opened at GBX 120 ($1.52) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.39, a current ratio of 69.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,275.00 and a beta of 0.37. Alpha Real Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 107 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.88).

In other news, insider William (Bill) Simpson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £14,200 ($18,043.20). 87.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

