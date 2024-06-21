Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $18.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $209.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 574,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 73,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

