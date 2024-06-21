Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANRO. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
Insider Transactions at Alto Neuroscience
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,592,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,372,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,039,000.
Alto Neuroscience Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANRO opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 26.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05. Alto Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alto Neuroscience Company Profile
Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
