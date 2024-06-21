Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.33

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.33 and traded as high as C$48.61. Altus Group shares last traded at C$48.58, with a volume of 83,327 shares traded.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIF

Altus Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 179.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of C$199.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.