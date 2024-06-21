Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.72 and its 200-day moving average is $171.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.